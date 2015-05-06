May 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The financial services provider said it appointed Christoph
Meier as global head of media relations. Meier joins the firm
from Lombard Odier Group in Geneva, where he is head of
communications.
RESEARCH AFFILIATES LLC
The asset manager appointed Charles Aram the head of its
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations. Aram joins
from investment management firm Henderson Rowe, where he was
chief executive, Research Affiliates said.
STATE STREET CORP
The financial service provider appointed Pieter De Jong head
of State Street Global Services in the Netherlands. Jong, who
has over 30 years of experience in asset servicing and custody
industry, was the chief operating officer of the firm's
Edinburgh office for three years, State Street said.
DC ADVISORY
The European corporate finance adviser, appointed Colin
Pollock executive director in its European infrastructure team.
Pollock joins from Barclays, where he was a director in
the power, utilities and infrastructure team within the bank's
investment banking division, DC Advisory said.
BROWN SHIPLEY BANK
The private bank appointed Philip Wynn private client
director in its London office. Wynn joins from Lloyds Private
Banking, following a 35-year career with the Lloyds Banking
Group, Brown Shipley said.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP
The asset management firm said it hired two managers, Tim
Day and Chris Ford, to run a global equity and a U.S. equity
fund. Day and Ford have about 45 years of investment experience
between them and worked as co-leads of global equities at Pictet
Asset Management.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE (UBP)
The Swiss private bank on Wednesday appointed J. Safra
Sarasin banker Eric Morin as head of its Asian operations
effective May 11. UBP bought Royal Bank of Scotland's RBS.L
Coutts overseas private banking arm last month.
EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
The Swiss private bank appointed Daniel Furtwängler as
managing director (MD) of its Continental Europe business.
Furtwängler, who was with Coutts & Co Ltd previously, will
assume the role in November.
UBS
The Wealth Management Americas' Client Advisory Group Head
Bob Mulholland retired on Tuesday from overseeing the firm's
roughly 7,000 financial advisers in the U.S. and Canada,
according to an internal memo from UBS Wealth Management
Americas' President Bob McCann.
The Company also said it has hired Matt Eilers, a senior
banker from Morgan Stanley, to co-head its global
financial sponsors business, according to a memo seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
MORGAN STANLEY
The company said on Tuesday it hired six financial advisers
since the start of May from rival brokerage firms UBS AG
and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc, where they
collectively managed $1.6 billion in client assets.
EURONEXT
The Pan-European exchange operator appointed chief operating
officer Jos Dijsselhof as its interim chief executive, taking
over from Dominique Cerutti who is leaving the company more than
two months earlier than planned. Euronext had said on April 22
that Cerutti, who was also chairman, would leave on July 15 to
join consulting firm Altran Technologies SA as
chairman and CEO.
MARKETCOUNSEL
The regulatory compliance consulting firm, hired Loren
Morris as director of strategic development and Bob Powell as
director of special projects. Morris will join the firm from
Cantor Fitzgerald, where he was partner and director of
operations and advisor services.
