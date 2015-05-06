(Adds Morningstar)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

MORNINGSTAR INC

Investment firm hired Tim Greening as its chief corporate credit officer. He was most recently a group credit officer of North American corporates at Fitch Ratings.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The financial services provider said it appointed Christoph Meier as global head of media relations. Meier joins the firm from Lombard Odier Group in Geneva, where he is head of communications.

RESEARCH AFFILIATES LLC

The asset manager appointed Charles Aram the head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations. Aram joins from investment management firm Henderson Rowe, where he was chief executive, Research Affiliates said.

STATE STREET CORP

The financial service provider appointed Pieter De Jong head of State Street Global Services in the Netherlands. Jong, who has over 30 years of experience in asset servicing and custody industry, was the chief operating officer of the firm's Edinburgh office for three years, State Street said.

DC ADVISORY

The European corporate finance adviser, appointed Colin Pollock executive director in its European infrastructure team. Pollock joins from Barclays, where he was a director in the power, utilities and infrastructure team within the bank's investment banking division, DC Advisory said.

BROWN SHIPLEY BANK

The private bank appointed Philip Wynn private client director in its London office. Wynn joins from Lloyds Private Banking, following a 35-year career with the Lloyds Banking Group, Brown Shipley said.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The asset management firm said it hired two managers, Tim Day and Chris Ford, to run a global equity and a U.S. equity fund. Day and Ford have about 45 years of investment experience between them and worked as co-leads of global equities at Pictet Asset Management.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE (UBP)

The Swiss private bank on Wednesday appointed J. Safra Sarasin banker Eric Morin as head of its Asian operations effective May 11. UBP bought Royal Bank of Scotland's RBS.L Coutts overseas private banking arm last month.

EFG INTERNATIONAL AG

The Swiss private bank appointed Daniel Furtwängler as managing director (MD) of its Continental Europe business. Furtwängler, who was with Coutts & Co Ltd previously, will assume the role in November.

UBS

The Wealth Management Americas' Client Advisory Group Head Bob Mulholland retired on Tuesday from overseeing the firm's roughly 7,000 financial advisers in the U.S. and Canada, according to an internal memo from UBS Wealth Management Americas' President Bob McCann.

The Company also said it has hired Matt Eilers, a senior banker from Morgan Stanley, to co-head its global financial sponsors business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company said on Tuesday it hired six financial advisers since the start of May from rival brokerage firms UBS AG and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc, where they collectively managed $1.6 billion in client assets.

EURONEXT

The Pan-European exchange operator appointed chief operating officer Jos Dijsselhof as its interim chief executive, taking over from Dominique Cerutti who is leaving the company more than two months earlier than planned. Euronext had said on April 22 that Cerutti, who was also chairman, would leave on July 15 to join consulting firm Altran Technologies SA as chairman and CEO.

MARKETCOUNSEL

The regulatory compliance consulting firm, hired Loren Morris as director of strategic development and Bob Powell as director of special projects. Morris will join the firm from Cantor Fitzgerald, where he was partner and director of operations and advisor services.

(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)