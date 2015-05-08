May 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS

The company has hired Yumi Yang from Deutsche Bank as a director for its sovereign, supranational and agencies syndicate desk. Yang will replace Fabianna Del Canto, who moved to New York in February to cover SSA and emerging markets syndicate at Barclays.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The British asset management company named Dominik Issler head of its Zurich-based business covering Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Issler joined Old Mutual last week from Martin Currie Investment Management, owned by Legg Mason Inc. He worked as Martin Currie's director and regional head based in Switzerland from 2010.

HSBC

The company said Adam Bothamley had been appointed as global head of debt syndicate. Bothamley's appointment follows a reshuffle at the bank last week in which Jean-Marc Mercier, the former head of global debt syndicate, became global co-head of DCM along with Alexi Chan.

MAN GLG

The discretionary investment management business of Man Group Plc, appointed Simon Pickard and Edward Cole portfolio managers to drive its soon-to-be-launched unconstrained emerging equity strategy.

UBS AG

The company said David Chin, head of Asia investment banking business, is retiring from the Swiss bank after more than two decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

CRESCENT CAPITAL GROUP LP

The investment firm said it appointed Peter Mitchell as senior vice president of investor relations. Mitchell would be responsible for marketing the firm's strategies to institutional investors, including public pension plans and multi-employer pension plans. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)