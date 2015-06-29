(Adds Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BNY Mellon, U.S. Bank Wealth Management, GoldPoint Partners)

June 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Henrik Aslaksen, the global head of mergers and acquisitions at Deutsche Bank, is to leave the bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss bank appointed Andrew Williamson head of client coverage and Matthew Rule head of investment products and services for Asia Pacific.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank has promoted Colleen Foster to global head of commodities sales, taking the global role as Goldman's European and Asia sales chief retires after two decades at the Wall Street bank, according to a memo.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank's head of EU loan trading Matthew Leventhal has relocated to New York, banking sources said on Monday.

Separately, the bank appointed Richard Fisher, former president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, as a senior adviser, effective July 1. [

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

World's No.1 custody bank, named Lillian Peters as senior wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Miami office.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Andy Fent as an adviser for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Kansas City.

GOLDPOINT PARTNERS

The private equity affiliate of New York Life Investments, appointed Sean Gelb as chief financial officer.

M&G INVESTMENTS

The asset management unit of Prudential Plc appointed Jeik Sohn its first investment specialist in Asia.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment management company appointed Tony Manning an investment manager.

KFW

Petra Wehlert is to take over as head of capital markets at German agency KfW following the retirement of capital markets veteran Horst Seissinger.

INVESTCORP BANK BSC

Investcorp has hired Tony Robinson as its chief financial officer effective July 1, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said on Sunday.

SAINSBURY'S BANK PLC

The unit of British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc appointed Michael Ross non-executive director, effective Monday.

SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The property investment manager named Peter Brostrom as head of the Nordic region following Hakan Blixt's said he would leave.

CITY NOBLE

The pensions and investments advisory firm appointed Birgitta Bostrom as an associate to help drive growth of its advisory business.

PEAK REINSURANCE CO LTD

The Hong Kong-based global reinsurer appointed Eckart Roth chief risk officer, effective July 1.

COOPER GAY SWETT & CRAWFORD LTD

The London-based reinsurance and retail insurance broker appointed Steve Hearn as group chief executive, effective Nov. 2. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)