(Adds JPMorgan, Blackstone)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The head of the bank's institutional solutions and advisory
group, Matt Malloy, has quit, Bloomberg reported, citing a
person with knowledge of the matter.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
The company appointed former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State
William Burns as a senior adviser.
TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Veteran investor Mark Mobius will step down from his role as
lead portfolio manager of Templeton's 1.9 billion-pound emerging
markets investment trust, though he continues to lead the
broader emerging markets group, the company said.
OAKNORTH BANK
The UK-based lender for small and medium businesses
appointed Cyrus Ardalan independent chairman. Ardalan, a former
Barclays vice chairman, replaces Ratan Engineer, who
died in April, OakNorth Bank said.
FULCRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT
The UK-based asset manager appointed Fiona Boal director of
commodity research in its research team. Boal was previously
associate director of commodities at Hermes Investment
Management, Fulcrum said.
TES GLOBAL
The UK-based digital education company appointed Brigitte
Ricou-Bellan managing director, digital.
SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Massimo Morlotti director of
investment at its Italian unit, Savills Investment Management
SGR.
FITCH RATINGS
The ratings agency appointed Paul Gamble analytical head of
emerging Europe (EME) sovereign ratings, replacing Paul Rawkins.
It also named Jan Friederich analytical head of MEA
sovereign ratings, replacing Richard Fox.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The UK-based asset manager appointed Andrew Farrell
institutional portfolio manager in its investment grade team.
KROLL INC
The risk consultancy appointed William Krivoshik as chief
technology officer. Previously, Krivoshik served as chief
information officer at Time Warner Inc.
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)