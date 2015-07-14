(Adds BMO Capital Markets, Aberdeen Asset Management)

July 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

The brokerage firm appointed Carl Kirst as the U.S. director of research, effective Aug. 3.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The European asset management company named former UK shadow pensions minister Gregg McClymont as head of a newly created retirement savings division.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The real estate investment manager appointed Miranda Monro national director in its London asset management team.

BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The UK-based investment manager appointed Tom Meredith investment manager in its Leamington Spa office.

PEAK REINSURANCE CO LTD

The Hong Kong-based reinsurer appointed Railovy Boyer director for underwriting.

MITON GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment manager appointed Carlos Moreno European equities fund manager in its investment team.

NOW:PENSIONS

The UK unit of Danish pension fund ATP appointed Adrian Boulding director of policy.

BTIG LTD

The unit of financial services firm BTIG LLC said it would open an office in Edinburgh in Scotland, which would be managed by Stephen Harley, the managing director of institutional equities at BTIG.

AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLC

The New York-based brokerage firm appointed Alex Seiler president, effective July 1.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

The UK-based asset manager appointed Michael Curtis and Benjamin Edgar portfolio managers and co-heads of its European loans business. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)