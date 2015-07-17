Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
July 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The Australia-based bank appointed Francyn Stuckey global head of capabilities and client solutions in its transaction banking business.
VALAD EUROPE
The real estate investment manager, which is a unit of Australia-based Cromwell Property Group, promoted Claire Treacy to chief financial officer.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The asset manager's property division appointed Simon Moscow head of asset management for the UK and Stephen Walker deputy head.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
Asset manager Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc, said Craig Stevenson has joined the firm as global head of investment consultant relationships on July 15. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
