Aug 26 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank said it appointed Kinner Lakhani co-head of
pan-European banks research.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has moved the head of its $445 billion fund
management arm to Hong Kong from London, in a sign of the shift
in the British bank's power base to Asia.
ANGELO GORDON & CO
The alternative investment firm said it appointed Josh
Baumgarten senior managing director and head of credit.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)