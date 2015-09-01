BRIEF-Collins Foods says unit acquires 16 KFC restaurants in Netherlands
* Unit has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 16 KFC restaurants located in Netherlands from subsidiaries of Yum! Brands
Sept 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** METLIFE
The life insurance provider appointed Bharat Kannan, head of employee benefits Asia, as chief distribution officer for Asia.
** GREAT EASTERN
The chief executive of British insurer Aviva's Asian unit has left to become chief executive of Great Eastern.
** NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Nomura appointed Lee Chee Pin as head of financial products and solutions for wealth management in Asia ex-Japan, based in Singapore.
** STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS LLC
UK-based investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVPGlobal) appointed Flip Huffard to its advisory council.
** CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse appointed William Nourse to its EMEA Financial Institutions Group (FIG) team as a managing director primarily covering UK financial institutions, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
** MACQUARIE GROUP
Australian holding company Macquarie Group's asset management business, Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions (MSIS), appointed Guido Musso as managing director and Davide Alessandrini as director. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
