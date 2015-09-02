(Corrects Strategic Value Partners item to say the firm is
based in the United States, not the UK)
Sept 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** METLIFE
The life insurance provider appointed Bharat Kannan, head of
employee benefits Asia, as chief distribution officer for Asia.
** GREAT EASTERN
The chief executive of British insurer Aviva's Asian
unit has left to become chief executive of Great Eastern.
** NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Nomura appointed Lee Chee Pin as head of financial products
and solutions for wealth management in Asia ex-Japan, based in
Singapore.
** STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS LLC
U.S.-based investment firm Strategic Value Partners LLC
(SVPGlobal) appointed Flip Huffard to its advisory
council.
** CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse appointed William Nourse to its EMEA Financial
Institutions Group (FIG) team as a managing director primarily
covering UK financial institutions, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
** MACQUARIE GROUP
Australian holding company Macquarie Group's asset
management business, Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions
(MSIS), appointed Guido Musso as managing director and Davide
Alessandrini as director.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)