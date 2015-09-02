Sept 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley, the world's largest retail brokerage by number of advisers, said it hired two brokers from Citigroup Inc's private banking unit.

** BARCLAYS PLC

Investment bank Barclays Plc said it had hired Zach Jordan, previously a managing director at Citigroup Inc's global energy group, as a managing director in its natural resources group, based in Houston.

** DEUTSCHE BANK

Zar Amrolia, the former co-head of fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank who stepped aside last November to take on a new technology development role, is to leave the bank at the end of September, according to one person familiar with the information.

** BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) hired Sanjeev Kumar from Royal Bank of Scotland to lead a newly created team to help corporates with financing and investment needs across Asia, excluding Japan, and Oceania.

** AON PLC

Insurance broker Aon Plc's UK health and benefits business appointed James Monk and Gisele de Werra to its defined contribution (DC) team.

** PRUDENTIAL PLC

Prudential Plc's the investment unit M&G Investments named Ominder Dhillon global head of institutional distribution.

** AXA SA

Axa Investment Managers, a unit of French insurer Axa SA, appointed Laurent Clavel as a senior international economist for its research and investment strategy team.

** BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

Wealth manager Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed George Dixon senior vice president in its commercial lending division. (Compiled by Manish Parashar)