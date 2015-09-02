Sept 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley, the world's largest retail brokerage by
number of advisers, said it hired two brokers from Citigroup
Inc's private banking unit.
** BARCLAYS PLC
Investment bank Barclays Plc said it had hired Zach Jordan,
previously a managing director at Citigroup Inc's global
energy group, as a managing director in its natural resources
group, based in Houston.
** DEUTSCHE BANK
Zar Amrolia, the former co-head of fixed income and
currencies at Deutsche Bank who stepped aside last November to
take on a new technology development role, is to leave the bank
at the end of September, according to one person familiar with
the information.
** BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) hired Sanjeev Kumar
from Royal Bank of Scotland to lead a newly created team
to help corporates with financing and investment needs across
Asia, excluding Japan, and Oceania.
** AON PLC
Insurance broker Aon Plc's UK health and benefits business
appointed James Monk and Gisele de Werra to its defined
contribution (DC) team.
** PRUDENTIAL PLC
Prudential Plc's the investment unit M&G Investments named
Ominder Dhillon global head of institutional distribution.
** AXA SA
Axa Investment Managers, a unit of French insurer Axa SA,
appointed Laurent Clavel as a senior international economist for
its research and investment strategy team.
** BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
Wealth manager Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private
Financial Holdings, appointed George Dixon senior vice president
in its commercial lending division.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar)