BRIEF-Macy's Inc says Ceo Terry Lundgren's 2016 total compensation $13.5 mln vs $11.7 mln in 2015 - SEC filing
Sept 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ING GROEP NV
The financial group said ING Group Supervisory Board member Carin Gorter and ING Netherlands Chief Financial Officer Bas Brouwers have resigned to join Rabobank.
SIX SWISS EXCHANGE
The Swiss stock exchange has appointed Jennifer Hlad head account manager of UK and Ireland at London. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* William R. Rohn announces plans to retire as chairman and board member