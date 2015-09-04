Sept 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ING GROEP NV

The financial group said ING Group Supervisory Board member Carin Gorter and ING Netherlands Chief Financial Officer Bas Brouwers have resigned to join Rabobank.

SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

The Swiss stock exchange has appointed Jennifer Hlad head account manager of UK and Ireland at London. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)