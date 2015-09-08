(Adds JPMorgan response in last paragraph)

Sept 8 UBS Group AG's Wealth Management Americas said it hired a team of four financial advisers with about $6 billion in assets under management from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Miguel Hennessy, Alli McCartney, David Wardrop and Jordan Mahaffey were hired for its New York Private Wealth Management office on August 16, the Swiss bank said.

Hennessy, who has 30 years of industry experience, worked for 13 years with Morgan Stanley and held various roles in private equity before joining JPMorgan in 2007.

McCartney has 16 years of experience having led the equity and fund derivatives desk for Lehman Brothers and Neuberger Berman before moving to JPMorgan.

Mahaffey and Wardrop both started their careers in wealth management at BofA Merrill Lynch's private banking group before moving to JPMorgan.

JPMorgan declined to comment. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)