(Adds Cowen Group, Cording Real Estate, Deutsche, Banco
Santander, RA Capital Management, Deloitte & Touche)
Sept 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
COWEN GROUP INC
The financial services firm appointed Lorie Beers as
managing director and head of special situations.
CORDING REAL ESTATE GROUP
The UK-based asset manager appointed Rodney Bysh as its
joint chief executive officer.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank hired Evans Haji-Touma from HSBC to
be global head of coverage for alternative capital providers
within the bank's corporate finance business, a newly created
role.
BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA
The Brazilian bank named Chairman Sérgio Rial as chief
executive officer, as the nation's third-largest private-sector
lender moves toward regaining ground lost to homegrown
competitors in recent years.
RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The hedge fund firm hired Christopher Wolf as its chief
financial officer as it builds out its team.
DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP
The accounting firm recently appointed Robert Zakem as
director for its regulatory and compliance practice for
investment management firms.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The insurance broker's unit Willis North America appointed
Eric Silverstein as senior vice president of National Casualty
North America, effective immediately.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The boutique investment bank appointed Doug Rooney managing
director in its strategic consulting business. [ID:nL4N11F53Y
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The banking firm appointed Jonathan Cavenagh as executive
director and head of EM Asia FX Strategy.
Separately, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the bank's asset
management unit, appointed Diana Amoa senior portfolio manager
in its local currency emerging markets debt team.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Swiss banking group SYZ Group appointed Hartwig
Kos co-head of its multi-asset team, effective Oct. 15.
HAITONG BANK
The unit of investment firm Haitong Securities Co Ltd
appointed Miranda Carr senior analyst and head of
Chinese thematic research.
ICBC STANDARD BANK
The UK-based bank appointed Andy Highman head of fixed
income and currency sales for companies and banks.
SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP
The UK-based asset manager appointed Simon Steele and Neil
Mitchell fund managers.
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)