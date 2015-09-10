(Adds Citizens Bank, Mizuho Bank Ltd (USA), Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA), HSBC Holdings, British Bankers' Association)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

MIZUHO BANK LTD (USA)(MZFGEU.UL)

The unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc appointed Richard Thompson senior vice president and co-head of its U.S. Private Placements group.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS (USA) LLC

The asset management firm hired four investment analysts to expand its equity research team in the United States.

CITIZENS BANK

The unit of Citizens Financial Group Inc named John Bahnken president of its wealth management business, effective Oct. 5.

HSBC HOLDINGS

James Milligan, head of trading for HSBC in the Middle East and North Africa, has left his position in the past week, a banking source said. Praveen Gupta, head of corporate sales in the MENA region, had also left HSBC, the source said.

BRITISH BANKERS' ASSOCIATION

Britain's main banking lobby group said Credit Suisse banker Noreen Doyle would next month become its chairperson, the first woman to take the role.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank said it appointed David Ratliff its Asia Pacific head of public sector banking.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The UBS Group AG unit appointed Sofia Sool head of wealth management for central and eastern Europe in its London global emerging markets team.

CHIRON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

The investment manager appointed Kristen Richards as chief compliance officer and managing director and Shailendra Panchal as chief risk officer.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management unit of Aviva Plc appointed John Osborn to its real estate team based in London.

WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The investment manager appointed Lucinda Crabtree, Richard Lockington and Harry Raikes as investment analysts.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The broker and research provider appointed Nick Johnston as managing director and head of European sales trading.

DANSKE BANK

The Denmark-based bank has appointed Christian Blinkenberg and Christian Lindholm as co-heads to its Danish corporate finance unit.

TMF GROUP

The Netherlands-based outsourced business services provider appointed Sue Lawrence managing director for the UK.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The British fund manager said it appointed Dong-Ki Kim a senior manager in Seoul.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The custody bank said it appointed Sunil Daswani head of its international securities lending across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

BRUNSWICK REAL ESTATE

The investment bank appointed Martin Wiwen-Nilsson to its group management committee. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)