NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

New York Life Investment Management LLC (NYLIM) said it named Naim Abou-Jaoude chairman of its international arm.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP

The asset management firm said it hired Bindesh Savjani as global chief risk officer from Aberdeen Asset Management.

MSD CAPITAL LP

The investment firm, which manages the capital of billionaire Michael Dell and his family, appointed Douglas Londal as a partner and head of its private equity business.

AMUNDI

The European Asset management firm Amundi appointed Fabrice Bay senior portfolio manager. Bay will be based in London and report to Nicholas Melhuish, who is the head of Amundi's global equities team.

BDB

The German banking association has picked Berenberg Chief Executive Hans-Walter Peters as its new president, following Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitchen, whose term expires in April.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC

The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it hired Andrew Feachem and Juan Carlos Martorell to co-head its structured solutions team.

TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS

The unit of New York-based alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co, appointed two vice presidents. Betsy Booth and Michael LaBelle, who joined the firm in August, will expand the company's team that underwrites loans to middle market companies.

STANHOPE CAPITAL

The UK-based investment manager said it appointed Bernard Kalfon as partner to expand its client base in France and Israel. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)