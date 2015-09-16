PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
New York Life Investment Management LLC (NYLIM) said it named Naim Abou-Jaoude chairman of its international arm.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP
The asset management firm said it hired Bindesh Savjani as global chief risk officer from Aberdeen Asset Management.
MSD CAPITAL LP
The investment firm, which manages the capital of billionaire Michael Dell and his family, appointed Douglas Londal as a partner and head of its private equity business.
AMUNDI
The European Asset management firm Amundi appointed Fabrice Bay senior portfolio manager. Bay will be based in London and report to Nicholas Melhuish, who is the head of Amundi's global equities team.
BDB
The German banking association has picked Berenberg Chief Executive Hans-Walter Peters as its new president, following Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitchen, whose term expires in April.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it hired Andrew Feachem and Juan Carlos Martorell to co-head its structured solutions team.
TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS
The unit of New York-based alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co, appointed two vice presidents. Betsy Booth and Michael LaBelle, who joined the firm in August, will expand the company's team that underwrites loans to middle market companies.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The UK-based investment manager said it appointed Bernard Kalfon as partner to expand its client base in France and Israel. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 31 Panera Bread Co on Friday will begin to roll out new labeling of added sugars and calories in sodas and other self-serve fountain beverages, the first such move by a U.S. restaurant chain as food companies face rising demand from consumers to cut back on their use of the sweetener.