UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
* Sinopec says will have talks on IPO with Aramco (Adds Sinopec comments)
(Adds Barclays, Calera Capital and Platinum Advisor Strategies)
Sept 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank named Axel-Sven Malkomes as vice chairman of healthcare and chemicals and Thomas Westin as managing director of Nordics in its Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
PLATINUM ADVISOR STRATEGIES
The web-based consulting firm to financial advisers appointed Dan Klein executive vice president.
CALERA CAPITAL
The private equity firm said it appointed Paul Walsh as senior managing director.
LAZARD LTD
The investment bank has hired Nigeria's former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for its business advising governments.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Patrick Thomson head of international institutional clients, effective immediately.
CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS
The company hired Dominic McHugh, Adam Lawrence and Jerzy Belcen for its London-based property finance team.
CLOSE BROTHERS LEASING AND RENTALS
The unit of UK-based merchant banking group Close Brothers Group Plc hired Ian McVicar and John Drake to set up its new technology services business.
IMORTGAGE
The retail mortgage lender promoted Dan Pena to the newly created role of senior vice president of national joint ventures.
MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD
The Indian non-banking financial company named Karun Marwah director and head of its international business.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD SUISSE SA
The Switzerland-based all-service bank named Daniel Lee director and head of UK wholesale at its asset management unit, EdRAM, effective Oct. 1. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Sinopec says will have talks on IPO with Aramco (Adds Sinopec comments)
* Says completes secondary sale of 10.3% stake in Bharti Infratel to consortium of KKR & Canada Pension Plan Investment Board