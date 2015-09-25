(In Sept. 22 article, corrects spelling to "Donahue" from
Sept 22 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The Citigroup Inc unit that offers private banking
services for wealthy clients said it promoted Gretta Rusanow to
head advisory services in its Law Firm Group.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The global investment bank named Jonathan Penkin to a newly
created role of head of growth markets, equity capital markets
(ECM), betting on the increased importance of companies in
China, Africa and central Europe in global dealmaking, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Swiss bank said it had appointed John Woods its
investment chief for private banking and wealth management in
Asia Pacific.
FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC
David Markus and Maggie Arvedlund, managing directors at the
investment management firm's hedge fund business, are leaving
the company after the fund they helped run is likely to be
phased out, according to people familiar with the matter.
ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment management firm said it appointed Kurt
Livermore as portfolio manager.
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
The U.S. private bank said William Tyree would take over the
reins from Douglas "Digger" Donahue from January.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS LTD
The investment management service provider appointed Andrew
Marshall vice president of its Canadian institutional sales.
CLIPSTONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The real estate investment management firm appointed Andrew
Windle as a fund manager.
BREVAN HOWARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The UK-based investment company's Mark Hillery has stepped
down as a partner, according to a filing by the hedge fund firm
with Britain's Companies House and to a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
DEPOSITORY TRUST & CLEARING CORP
The post-trade financial services company named ex-CFTC
official Mark Wetjen as managing director.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Alex
Stanic portfolio manager in its global equities team.
MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD
The unit of U.S.-based insurer Markel Corp named Hu
Qianhai as head of its business in China, with the aim of
providing local solutions for insurers.
