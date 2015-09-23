(Adds BATS Global Markets, Russell Investments)

Sept 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Richard Bartlett, Eric Capp and Nicholas Bamber are leaving RBS as part of a reshuffle of the bank's wholesale business, according to several sources. Bartlett was head of UK client coverage, Bamber was in charge of UK corporate coverage while Eric Capp ran syndication for all products.

BATS GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC

The exchange operator appointed Kal Chan director of market data sales and Robert Marrocco director of listings.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The global asset manager said it named Elise Cardon portfolio manager for its global currency management and trading team.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE AND SPECIALTY

The Allianz SE unit appointed Brian Kirwan chief executive of its UK operations, effective Oct. 1.

FUTURE GENERALI

The Indian insurer named Jyoti Vaswani chief investment officer for its life insurance business, effective immediately.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP

UK-based actuaries and pensions consultants said it hired Lucy Blanchard as senior client account manager for its workplace wealth team.

ASSOCIATION OF CHARTERED CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANTS

The association said Arthur Lee had been elected chairman and Alice Yip vice chairman for the 2015-16 term in Hong Kong. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)