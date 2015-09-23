(Adds BATS Global Markets, Russell Investments)
Sept 23 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Richard Bartlett, Eric Capp and Nicholas Bamber are leaving
RBS as part of a reshuffle of the bank's wholesale business,
according to several sources. Bartlett was head of UK client
coverage, Bamber was in charge of UK corporate coverage while
Eric Capp ran syndication for all products.
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC
The exchange operator appointed Kal Chan director of market
data sales and Robert Marrocco director of listings.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The global asset manager said it named Elise Cardon
portfolio manager for its global currency management and trading
team.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE AND SPECIALTY
The Allianz SE unit appointed Brian Kirwan chief
executive of its UK operations, effective Oct. 1.
FUTURE GENERALI
The Indian insurer named Jyoti Vaswani chief investment
officer for its life insurance business, effective immediately.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
UK-based actuaries and pensions consultants said it hired
Lucy Blanchard as senior client account manager for its
workplace wealth team.
ASSOCIATION OF CHARTERED CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANTS
The association said Arthur Lee had been elected chairman
and Alice Yip vice chairman for the 2015-16 term in Hong Kong.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)