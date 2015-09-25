(Adds Deutsche Bank and Personal Capital)

Sept 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank hired Sebastien Galy as director of foreign-exchange strategy, Bloomberg reported.

PERSONAL CAPITAL

The financial adviser appointed Mark Goines its chief marketing officer.

FBR & CO

The investment bank said it hired Carter Driscoll to its equity research business.

BROOKDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The investment management firm appointed Jessica Spruiell managing director of operations and Hardin Sullivan managing director of business development.

FINANCE WALES GROUP

The company, which provides funding to small- and medium-sized businesses in Wales, said Gareth Bullock would replace Ian Johnson as chairman, effective Oct. 1.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The asset manager made two hires and promoted company veteran Mike Reardon to boost its institutional consultant relations practice in the United States. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)