March 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS

The British bank has hired a team of bankers from boutique firm CMC Capital, including founding partner Carlo Calabria, to beef up its investment banking team in Europe, the British lender said on Monday.

COMMERZBANK

The German bank has named retail banking head Martin Zielke as its next chief executive officer from May 1, as the country's second-biggest lender prepares to set medium-term targets.

ROTHSCHILD

The UK-based independent financial advisory group appointed Katharine Brace director in its wealth management business.

BROWN SHIPLEY AND CO LTD

The wealth manager and private bank appointed two senior officers Alan Evan and Greg Mackie to its investment management and wealth planning teams.

KINGSTON SMITH

UK-based accountancy firm said it named Martin Muirhead a senior partner.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank said Rene Keller is to join the bank as chief information officer for its private, wealth & commercial clients division.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) international network named Robert Moritz as its global chairman for a four-year term effective July 1, succeeding Dennis Nally. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)