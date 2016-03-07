UPDATE 3-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
(Adds PricewaterhouseCoopers)
March 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS
The British bank has hired a team of bankers from boutique firm CMC Capital, including founding partner Carlo Calabria, to beef up its investment banking team in Europe, the British lender said on Monday.
COMMERZBANK
The German bank has named retail banking head Martin Zielke as its next chief executive officer from May 1, as the country's second-biggest lender prepares to set medium-term targets.
ROTHSCHILD
The UK-based independent financial advisory group appointed Katharine Brace director in its wealth management business.
BROWN SHIPLEY AND CO LTD
The wealth manager and private bank appointed two senior officers Alan Evan and Greg Mackie to its investment management and wealth planning teams.
KINGSTON SMITH
UK-based accountancy firm said it named Martin Muirhead a senior partner.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank said Rene Keller is to join the bank as chief information officer for its private, wealth & commercial clients division.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) international network named Robert Moritz as its global chairman for a four-year term effective July 1, succeeding Dennis Nally. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Lenovo Group will invest over $1.2 billion in research and development into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data over next four years - Nikkei