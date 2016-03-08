(Adds Citigroup and Opus Bank)
March 8 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank hired Armando Diaz managing director and global
head of cash trading.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The bank tapped Susie Scher to run its Americas investment
grade capital markets and risk management group - a new group
that combines financing and risk management solutions.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has appointed Mark Keene global co-head of
technology, media and telecom (TMT) investment banking,
replacing Chris Colpitts, who left to join buyout firm CVC
Capital Partners Ltd.
OPUS BANK
The bank said on Tuesday that Richard Kovalcheck had joined
as director, income property banking, San Diego region.
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC
The company's subsidiary appointed Daniel Krsicka executive
director in its consumer investment banking business.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY
The unit of Germany's Allianz Group appointed Elke
Vagenende head of market management UK, effective April.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The firm appointed Christopher Coles business development
executive of its intermediary and private client propositions.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)