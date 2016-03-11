March 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

The largest hedge fund manager in the world hired Jon Rubinstein, a longtime technology executive who spent years working with Steve Jobs at Apple. Rubinstein is set to join Bridgewater as co-Chief Executive Officer in May, according to a memo.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank fired at least 15 senior bankers at its investment-banking unit in Asia this week, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Among those fired were three managing directors and 12 directors, Bloomberg reported. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)