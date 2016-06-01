(Adds Scottish Financial Enterprise, Goldman Sachs)

SAUDI ARAMCO OIL CO

Saudi oil giant has appointed Yasser Mufti as executive director of new business development, industry sources said.

THE PICTET GROUP

Dominique Jooris has left Goldman Sachs to head the Swiss wealth and asset manager's private banking entity in Singapore.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Jonathan Strain, co-head of U.S. commercial real estate finance at the bank, has left the firm, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Thomas Hansson, an executive director in Goldman Sachs' debt capital markets team, has also left the bank, according to people familiar with the matter, IFR reported.

BANK SOHAR SAOG

The acting chief executive of Oman's Bank Sohar has resigned for personal reasons, the lender said in a bourse statement.

SCOTTISH FINANCIAL ENTERPRISE

The representative body for Scotland's banks, insurance companies and pension providers said it appointed Jim Pettigrew as chairman, effective July 1. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)