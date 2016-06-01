(Adds Scottish Financial Enterprise, Goldman Sachs)
SAUDI ARAMCO OIL CO
Saudi oil giant has appointed Yasser Mufti as executive
director of new business development, industry sources said.
THE PICTET GROUP
Dominique Jooris has left Goldman Sachs to head the Swiss
wealth and asset manager's private banking entity in Singapore.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Jonathan Strain, co-head of U.S. commercial real estate
finance at the bank, has left the firm, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Thomas Hansson, an executive director in Goldman Sachs' debt
capital markets team, has also left the bank, according to
people familiar with the matter, IFR reported.
BANK SOHAR SAOG
The acting chief executive of Oman's Bank Sohar has resigned
for personal reasons, the lender said in a bourse statement.
SCOTTISH FINANCIAL ENTERPRISE
The representative body for Scotland's banks, insurance
companies and pension providers said it appointed Jim Pettigrew
as chairman, effective July 1.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)