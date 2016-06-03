(Adds Guggenheim, Owl Rock, EY)

June 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The co-head of U.S. commercial real estate finance at the Wall Street bank has left to start a new fund that will invest in real estate debt, sources familiar with the matter told IFR.

JEFFERIES LLC

David Weaver said he had retired from Jefferies after nine years as chief executive and chairman of the U.S. investment bank's international operations.

GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC

Veteran natural resources investment banker Carlos Fierro has joined Guggenheim Securities LLC as a senior adviser, a spokesman for the investment bank said.

OWL ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS

Craig Packer, the former co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas at Goldman Sachs, has started at the investment firm Owl Rock Capital Partners, according to sources.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

The audit and advisory firm said it named Martyn Curragh as chief financial officer in the United States, effective July 1.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LEGAL LLP

PwC Legal said it appointed Laetitia Costa head of its banking and finance team in London.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

Accounting services firm Ernst & Young LLP said it had made five appointments.

ASHURST LLP

Dave Rome, the head of loan markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Royal Bank of Scotland, has joined Ashurst as the law firm's strategic director for corporate lending.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC

The bank holding company named Ronald Nicolas Jr chief financial officer and senior executive vice president of the company and the bank, effective May 31. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)