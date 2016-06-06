(Adds Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, Peter J. Solomon Co, Context Asset Management)

June 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DELOITTE

The consultancy firm has hired Andrew Bulley, director of life insurance at the Bank of England's insurance regulator, as a partner in its European regulatory strategy group, the firm said.

MERRILL LYNCH GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, a part of Bank of America Corp's global wealth and investment management business, hired Amanda Barclay as a financial adviser.

PETER J. SOLOMON CO

Derek Pitts, a senior U.S. restructuring banker at Houlihan Lokey Inc, has decided to join boutique investment bank Peter J. Solomon Co to lead its restructuring practice.

AVIVA ASIA

The British insurer Aviva Plc's unit, Aviva Asia, named Randy Lianggara as regional executive for Indonesia and Vietnam, effective June 16.

GENERAL ATLANTIC

The private equity firm appointed Eric Zhang as managing director and head of China. Zhang joins General Atlantic from Carlyle Group where he worked as global partner and managing director.

INVESCO LTD

The investment management company named Chris Evans investment consultant relations director in its EMEA institutional team.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The London-based asset manager named Gill Clarke as strategic compliance director. Clarke, who joins from Close Brothers Asset Management, will be based in London.

CONTEXT ASSET MANAGEMENT

Alternative mutual funds provider Context Asset Management appointed Matt Rowe to the newly created position of chief strategy officer. (Compiled by Arathy S Nair and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)