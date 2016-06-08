June 8 The following financial services industry
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank's asset management chief Quintin
Price, who has been on medical leave since mid-April, has
resigned, Germany's flagship lender said on
Wednesday.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale's investment bank said it had made a pair
of senior appointments in debt capital markets, including naming
Felix Orsini as head of public sector origination, IFR reported.
JP MORGAN
JP Morgan has promoted Edouard Debost to head of financial
sponsors and family offices in France. The appointment follows
the recent departure of Laurent Dhome for UBS, and is effective
immediately, IFR reported.
NOMURA
Paul Spurin, head of European primary dealer relationships
at Nomura, has left the bank as part of the restructuring
outlined in April which will see about 800 staff leave across
EMEA and the US, IFR reported.
(Compiled by Arathy S Nair)