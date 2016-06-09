June 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has hired Jerome Renard, a former
head of equity capital markets at Nomura, as a managing
director, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
BANK SOHAR
Oman's Bank Sohar has named Sasi Kumar as acting
chief executive, the Omani lender said in a bourse statement on
Thursday.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted Dan Mead to head
its US investment-grade bond syndicate desk, according to an
internal memo obtained by IFR.
(Compiled by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)