(Adds Aviva Investors, AIG, Demica, ICBC Standard)

June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc said it appointed Anne Whitaker to its board with immediate effect.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The insurer said it named Eric Taylor senior vice president, independent annuity and accident and health (A&H) distribution.

DEMICA

UK-based boutique capital markets firm Demica said it added three new roles to strengthen its team in London.

ICBC STANDARD BANK

The bank has named Rene Baars as head of its international commodity coverage, overseeing the bank's relationships with global commodities traders.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank said it hired Bernhard Breiter to lead its new team of private banking advisers, who will advise wealthy private clients in Australia.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC has appointed Kapil Seth as regional head of securities services in the Middle East and North Africa, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

AON PLC

UK-based Aon Plc's human resources and consulting services unit Aon Hewitt hired Alison Trusty as hedge fund researcher in its liquid alternatives manager research team, the company said.

GULF CAPITAL

Mahmoud Atalla, previously co-head of distressed debt and loan trading at HSBC, has left the bank to join Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm Gulf Capital, the chief executive of Gulf Capital said on Monday.

BLP INSURANCE

UK-based insurance agency BLP Insurance said it appointed Samantha Ferneley as business development executive. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)