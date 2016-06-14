(Adds JPMorgan, BNY Mellon Wealth Management and Citadel
Securities)
June 14 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank named Matt Kane as chief executive of its commerce
solutions group, succeeding Mike Passilla.
NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO
The U.S. life insurance company appointed Dylan Huang senior
managing director and head of its retail annuities business.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has hired Tim Main as chairman of its financial
institutions group, adding another former JPMorgan
banker to its senior ranks.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The investment manager named Margaret Franklin as the head
of its advisory services division at its Toronto office.
CITADEL SECURITIES
The unit of Citadel LLC appointed Kraig Knas senior vice
president of sales and relationship management in its fixed
income, currencies and commodities market making business.
TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS
The middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm
Angelo Gordon & Co said it hired four executives to expand its
U.S. team.
CDR CAPITAL
The Anglo-Swiss investment manager said it appointed Leila
Kotlar-Bouget and Bojan Milicic at its London office, as the
firm builds an open architecture fund management business that
will complement its Geneva private investment office.
BDO
The UK-based public accounting, tax and business advisory
firm appointed Russell Field to head its real estate and
construction team, effective July 1.
SBERBANK CIB
Russia's Sberbank has hired Andrey Shemetov, previously
deputy chairman of the Moscow Exchange, to head the global
markets department of its corporate and investment bank.
BANK OF MONTREAL
The bank has hired Keith Wargo from Deutsche Bank
to be a managing director in its U.S. consumer and retail
investment banking group, according to people familiar with the
matter.
