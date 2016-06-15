(Adds Warburg Pincus, Bank ABC, Fitch Ratings, ECI Partners, LGIM)

June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WARBURG PINCUS LLC

The New York-based private-equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said it appointed Stefan Krause, former chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE, as senior adviser.

BANK ABC

Bahrain's Bank ABC has hired several senior bankers as part of its plan to expand its network, build up a full capital markets platform and improve its risk management.

FITCH RATINGS

The ratings firm said it appointed Gautam Mitra to the newly created role of head of internal audit, effective June 30.

ECI PARTNERS

The UK-based private equity firm appointed Chris Watt to its investment committee, and John Hayhurst to head of the firm's Northern office.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (LGIM)

The asset management arm of UK-based financial services company Legal & General Group Plc said it named Ali Toutounchi as a trustee of the Legal & General mastertrust and a member of the Legal & General independent governance committee.

GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC

The risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc appointed Tobias Andersson as chief executive of its Stockholm division, effective April 1, 2017.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The UK-based insurance broker appointed Steve Hardwick director, as it continues to expand its UK Life business.

DEUTSCHE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Deutsche Bank's fund management business, said it named Christopher Kimm managing director and head of real estate, Korea.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The U.S. asset manager said it appointed two senior executives to its Asia headquarters in Hong Kong to further expand in key markets in the region.

AMUNDI

Amundi has appointed Nesreen Srouji as its chief executive officer for the Middle East, Europe's largest asset management firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

MUBADALA

Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala on Wednesday said it appointed Ahmed Saeed al-Calily as chief executive of the group's energy platform. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)