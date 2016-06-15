(Adds Warburg Pincus, Bank ABC, Fitch Ratings, ECI Partners,
WARBURG PINCUS LLC
The New York-based private-equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
said it appointed Stefan Krause, former chief financial
officer of Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE, as senior adviser.
BANK ABC
Bahrain's Bank ABC has hired several senior bankers as part
of its plan to expand its network, build up a full capital
markets platform and improve its risk management.
FITCH RATINGS
The ratings firm said it appointed Gautam Mitra to the newly
created role of head of internal audit, effective June 30.
ECI PARTNERS
The UK-based private equity firm appointed Chris Watt to its
investment committee, and John Hayhurst to head of the firm's
Northern office.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (LGIM)
The asset management arm of UK-based financial services
company Legal & General Group Plc said it named Ali
Toutounchi as a trustee of the Legal & General mastertrust and a
member of the Legal & General independent governance committee.
GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC
The risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc
appointed Tobias Andersson as chief executive of its
Stockholm division, effective April 1, 2017.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
The UK-based insurance broker appointed Steve Hardwick
director, as it continues to expand its UK Life business.
DEUTSCHE ASSET MANAGEMENT
Deutsche Bank's fund management business, said it
named Christopher Kimm managing director and head of real
estate, Korea.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The U.S. asset manager said it appointed two senior
executives to its Asia headquarters in Hong Kong to further
expand in key markets in the region.
AMUNDI
Amundi has appointed Nesreen Srouji as its chief executive
officer for the Middle East, Europe's largest asset management
firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
MUBADALA
Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala on
Wednesday said it appointed Ahmed Saeed al-Calily as chief
executive of the group's energy platform.
