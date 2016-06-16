BRIEF-Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in U.S.
* Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank said David Cohen, the head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) flow credit trading, would leave the bank.
PICTET
The Swiss private bank named Nicolas Pictet senior partner to replace 64-year-old Jacques de Saussure, who is retiring, a spokesman said.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The UK-based company hired Henry Lowson to replace Victoria Stewart as manager of its UK Smaller Companies fund.
MAREX SPECTRON
The London-based commodities broker appointed Matthew France head of institutional sales for its metals unit in Asia. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
Feb 1 Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion, the latest master limited partnership (MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures and increasing returns.
Feb 1 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp said on Wednesday that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) , the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, had scrapped its uranium supply contract with the company.