BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
June 22
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Chris Price UK head of insurance solutions.
CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD
The company, which manages the assets of Canada's national pension fund, named Alain Carrier senior managing director, head of international. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: