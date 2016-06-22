June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Chris Price UK head of insurance solutions.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD

The company, which manages the assets of Canada's national pension fund, named Alain Carrier senior managing director, head of international. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)