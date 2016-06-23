June 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

BofA-ML has appointed former Greenhill co-CEO Luca Ferrari head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo sent on Thursday.

UBS

UBS has hired Carlos Mendoza as head of debt capital markets and client solutions for Latin America, adding to a list of new hires covering the region, a source told IFR on Thursday.

INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS

The broker and risk management firm named Andrew Behrends chief financial officer.

FITCH RATINGS

Fitch named Dominique Netter an independent director, succeeding George Miller, whose term ends in November. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)