Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITADEL LLC
The firm named Morgan Stanley veteran Steven Lieblich chief technology officer of its hedge fund business.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVÉE SA
The company appointed Cristina Jarrin senior portfolio manager in its Paris-based convertible bonds team.
JLT RE
The reinsurance broking and consultancy division of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc appointed Mark Shumway as global head of strategic advisory.
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment bank and brokerage promoted Roddy Buchanan to head of its wealth management division, and appointed Rupert Yeoward as deputy head of the unit.
CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK
The banking arm of the Credit Agricole Group appointed Gerard Vincitore as a managing director in its structured finance advisory group for the Americas region.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.