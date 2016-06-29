BRIEF-Emerald Health announces $10 million bought deal
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to accelerate facility expansion
June 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The investment bank's wealth management unit named Sam Petrucci head of wealth planning for the Americas.
BRINKER CAPITAL
The independent investment management firm said Jason Moore, a former Morgan Stanley managing director, has joined as chief administrative officer.
OLD MUTUAL PLC
The UK-based holding company's wealth management unit named Mark Nash head of global bonds to bolster its fixed income team.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
Patrick Dupont-Liot has joined Standard Chartered Bank as executive director in the European DCM corporates team. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Reinsurance premiums written for current quarter were $8.7 million increasing by $3.7 million
* MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP announces launch of exchange offers for its 5.625% senior notes due 2024 and 4.500% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: