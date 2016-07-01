CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Srinivas Siripurapu regional head of private banking for ASEAN and South Asia region.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
Federico Montero has been named head of Evercore's European real estate portfolio solutions team.
TOWERGATE FINANCE PLC
The Insurance company appointed Kay Martin as its commercial director.
INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF DEPOSIT INSURERS
Kumudini Hajra has been made senior policy and research adviser to the International Association of Deposit Insurers.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO