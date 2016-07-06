(Adds Deutsche Bank, Marsh & McLennan, PIMCO, Cambridge
July 6 The following financial services industry
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank's head of foreign exchange and emerging market
debt trading, Ahmet Arinc, is leaving the bank. The bank said
David Wayne and Sean Bates will continue as head of currency
trading and head of emerging market debt trading, respectively.
They will report directly to Ram Nayak, head of debt trading.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC
Insurance broker Marsh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh &
McLennan Cos Inc, named Jeremy Cooke as vice chairman of global
placement.
PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
The bond giant has hired Gene Frieda as executive vice
president and global strategist for the firm's emerging markets
and global strategies and Yacov Arnopolin as executive vice
president and EM portfolio manager.
CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES
David Shukis, head of global investment services at
investment consulting giant Cambridge Associates, has retired, a
spokesman for the firm said on Tuesday.
Shukis joined Cambridge in 1989 and was based in its Boston
office. His most recent responsibilities have been assumed by
Chairman and Chief Executive David Druley.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The debt restructuring adviser has hired Zaman Khan and
Christian Scharf to expand its illiquid financial assets
practice in Europe.
TOWERGATE
The independently owned insurance intermediary in the UK
appointed Brian Hardwick chief risk officer to its executive
committee.
LIQUIDNET
The institutional trading network firm appointed Rebecca
Healey head of market structure and strategy.
LENDINVEST LTD
The UK-based online specialist mortgage lender, appointed
Mike Nuttall as its first vice president of engineering.
