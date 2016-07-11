BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
July 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PIMCO
The investment management arm of Allianz SE appointed Frank Chen senior vice-president and credit research analyst covering real estate.
MUFG SECURITIES ASIA LTD
MUFG Securities Asia, part of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Group Inc, said Haan Ti joined as head of asset-backed securities (ABS), Australia and New Zealand, on June 20.
NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The independent fund management company, registered in England and Wales, appointed Stewart Cowley as a fixed income consultant, effective September.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES
Raymond James said it recruited four financial advisers from Foresters Financial Services, where they managed about $240 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of nearly $1.8 million.
ING
Gregory Arkus is to join ING as head of financial institutions for the UK region, the Dutch bank said.
UBS
UBS has appointed former London Stock Exchange chairman Chris Gibson-Smith as vice-chairman of corporate client solutions to the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
CITIGROUP
Citigroup has appointed Vincent Folliot and Alessandro Amicucci as co-heads of strategic equity solutions to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei