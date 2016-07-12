(Adds BNY Mellon, AXA IM, Two Sigma and others)

JPMORGAN CHASE AND CO

The Wall Street bank named Kevin Latter as head of investment banking in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank appointed three senior bankers to its investment banking and capital markets team in China.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank hired Ben Adubi in its sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate team, according to two sources familiar with the matter. His appointment will be effective September.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment bank has appointed Esteban Colon to the newly created role of wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Jean-Christophe Menioux chief financial officer and general secretary.

TWO SIGMA

The technology-driven investment manager named Karyn Williams as head of client solutions, effective July 18.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm hired Adrian Bender as portfolio adviser and Sergey Goncharov as credit analyst in its fixed income business.

CAIXABANK SA

The Spanish bank has appointed Ainhoa Landa to head its debt capital markets origination business as part of a broader reshuffle of syndicate and origination.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The independent multinational broker hired Robert Darling and Stephen Farrell to its Asia Pacific electronic trading team in Hong Kong.

DBS PRIVATE BANK

The unit of Singapore's DBS Bank Ltd appointed Jeremy Parlons head of UK market wealth management.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The investment bank hired two senior advisers, Larry DeAngelo and Paul Simpson, in the business services industry as managing directors. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)