STANDARD CHARTERED Plc
The bank has hired Christopher Mackel from Morgan Stanley to
work as an associate in its European debt capital markets team,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY
FINRA board of governors unanimously elected John Brennan as
chairman of Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, effective
Aug. 15.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment bank named Frieda Rakhman as wealth director
for BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Atlanta-based team.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The Swiss bank has hired Cathal Deasy to head its mergers
and acquisitions business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Aviva Plc appointed
Bryony Deuchars fund manager in its emerging market equities
team.
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS
The Luxembourg-based private equity firm hired Cathrin Petty
as a partner and head of its European healthcare business.
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank has appointed head of markets TJ Lim to a
new role as deputy risk officer, tasked with accelerating
disposals of its non-core loans.
MFS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The U.S.-based global investment manager appointed Anton
Commissaris managing director for Switzerland and Austria.
