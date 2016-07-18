(Adds BNY Mellon Wealth Management, BTIG, FTI Consulting)
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
BNY Mellon Wealth Management has made five senior executive
appointments to its Chicago office. The company, a part of the
investment management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp
, named Scott Sandee as a senior wealth director.
BTIG LLC
Financial services firm BTIG LLC named Andre Suaid as a
managing director within its international equities group in New
York.
FTI CONSULTING INC
Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc said that
its Board had elected Ajay Sabherwal as the chief financial
officer of July 14.
LENDINGCLUB CORP
The embattled online lender said it appointed BlackRock Inc
BLK.N veteran Patrick Dunne its chief capital
officer.
TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD
The Singapore state investor's Fullerton Financial Holdings
has hired Yeo Hong Ping, JPMorgan & Co's Singapore head
of investment banking, as a senior member of its management
team.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
The advisory and broking company appointed Kemp Ross global
head of delegated investment solutions in its investments
business, effective immediately.
