July 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has made five senior executive appointments to its Chicago office. The company, a part of the investment management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp , named Scott Sandee as a senior wealth director.

BTIG LLC

Financial services firm BTIG LLC named Andre Suaid as a managing director within its international equities group in New York.

FTI CONSULTING INC

Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc said that its Board had elected Ajay Sabherwal as the chief financial officer of July 14.

LENDINGCLUB CORP

The embattled online lender said it appointed BlackRock Inc BLK.N veteran Patrick Dunne its chief capital officer.

TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD

The Singapore state investor's Fullerton Financial Holdings has hired Yeo Hong Ping, JPMorgan & Co's Singapore head of investment banking, as a senior member of its management team.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The advisory and broking company appointed Kemp Ross global head of delegated investment solutions in its investments business, effective immediately. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)