July 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

PIRAEUS BANK

The chairman of Greece's Piraeus Bank resigned on Wednesday, the first of an expected procession of board member departures at Greek banks after the country's international lenders demanded they improve corporate governance.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The bank has hired David Mell from Wells Fargo & Co to be a managing director in its investment banking consumer and retail group in New York, a spokeswoman said.

PACIFIC ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO (PAAMCO)

The alternative investment management firm appointed Carrie McCabe managing director.

IAM ADVISORY

The investment advisory firm appointed William Kay and Simon Bowden board directors.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank appointed Patrick Frowein and Berthold Fuerst co-heads of corporate finance in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to Reuters IFR.

MAN GROUP PLC

Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) has hired Emmanuel "Manny" Roman, the chief executive of the world's biggest listed hedge fund Man Group, as it tries to reverse a slump in fortunes since co-founder Bill Gross left in 2014.

LOMBARD ODIER GROUP

The company's asset management unit, Lombard Odier Investment Managers, appointed Anna de Jong senior sales manager for the Benelux region.

PEEL HUNT

The UK-based corporate broking and advisory firm focused on small- and mid-cap companies hired Douglas Jack and Ivor Jones as research analysts covering the leisure industry. Jack and Jones join Peel Hunt from Numis Corp Plc.