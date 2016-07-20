(Adds Piraeus Bank, Royal Bank of Canada)
July 20 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PIRAEUS BANK
The chairman of Greece's Piraeus Bank resigned on Wednesday,
the first of an expected procession of board member departures
at Greek banks after the country's international lenders
demanded they improve corporate governance.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The bank has hired David Mell from Wells Fargo & Co
to be a managing director in its investment banking consumer and
retail group in New York, a spokeswoman said.
PACIFIC ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO (PAAMCO)
The alternative investment management firm appointed Carrie
McCabe managing director.
IAM ADVISORY
The investment advisory firm appointed William Kay and Simon
Bowden board directors.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank appointed Patrick Frowein and Berthold
Fuerst co-heads of corporate finance in Germany, Austria and
Switzerland, according to Reuters IFR.
MAN GROUP PLC
Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) has hired Emmanuel
"Manny" Roman, the chief executive of the world's biggest listed
hedge fund Man Group, as it tries to reverse a slump in fortunes
since co-founder Bill Gross left in 2014.
LOMBARD ODIER GROUP
The company's asset management unit, Lombard Odier
Investment Managers, appointed Anna de Jong senior sales manager
for the Benelux region.
PEEL HUNT
The UK-based corporate broking and advisory firm focused on
small- and mid-cap companies hired Douglas Jack and Ivor Jones
as research analysts covering the leisure industry. Jack and
Jones join Peel Hunt from Numis Corp Plc.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)