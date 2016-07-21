July 21 The following financial services
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
The advisory and broking company has appointed Matthew Ford
as a director.
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
The private equity firm appointed Andrew Géczy chief
executive.
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC
The subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc
recruited veteran financial advisers Frank Urban and David
Hanson to open a new office in Gainesville, Florida for the firm
ENGELHART COMMODITIES TRADING PARTNERS
James Rowe, the head of North American crude oil at
Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners, has left the company,
three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
