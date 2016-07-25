(Adds Raymond James Financial Advisory and Deutsche Bank)
July 25 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management firm appointed
Christopher Mulshine managing director in its private capital
advisory group, effective immediately.
HSBC PRIVATE BANK
The unit of HSBC Holding Plc appointed Joe Abruzzo
as business head of North America.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
The Canada-based bank said on Monday it named Goldman Sachs
executive Michelle Khalili as managing director of its
newly formed private capital team.
PWC
The audit and advisory firm named Joe Atkinson technology,
infocomm, entertainment & media advisory leader and Paige Hayes
its entertainment, media & communications advisory leader.
DEUTSCHE BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Deutsche Bank AG appointed Steven
Mattus as the head of global products and solutions for the
Americas region.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss bank appointed Javier Oficialdegui and Laurent
Bouvier as co-heads of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
sector client coverage and origination, according to an internal
memo.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES
A $7 billion team of retirement planners, who were with
Wells Fargo & Co, will now work with Raymond James
Financial Services, a part of Raymond James Financial Inc
.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Jim Ratigan, who left his post at Deutsche Bank as head of
Americas mergers and acquisitions earlier this month, has agreed
to join U.S. healthcare investment banking boutique Leerink
Partners LLC, a Leerink spokesman said on Monday.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)