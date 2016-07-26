July 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Edward Tsui has left JPMorgan Chase & Co to join Deutsche Bank as head of debt syndicate, Asia.

UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of UBS Group AG named Hayden Briscoe head of fixed income, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The financial services provider has appointed new group country heads for Switzerland and Japan.

UNICREDIT SPA

UniCredit has confirmed that its current head of corporate and investment banking, Gianni Franco Papa, has been promoted to general manager, a new role with wider responsibilities across the group.

HSBC MIDDLE EAST

The Middle East business of HSBC Holdings Plc said it had appointed Georges Elhedery as its chief executive for the Middle East and North Africa region with immediate effect.

PETER J. SOLOMON CO LP

The U.S. boutique investment bank has hired Scott Moses and Greg Grambling to head its food retail and restaurant investment banking practice, a spokeswoman for the bank said. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)