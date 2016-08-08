Aug 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC'S
LGIM Real Assets, a unit of UK insurer Legal & General Group
Plc's investment management division, appointed Adam Russell as
residential transactions manager.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The broker and financial technology provider said Ayesha
Boulware would return to the company as a director in its U.S.
sales team.
BROWN ADVISORY
The investment firm appointed Nicholas Taylor and James
Tussaud as private client portfolio managers in its London
office.
(Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)