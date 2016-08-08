Aug 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC'S

LGIM Real Assets, a unit of UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc's investment management division, appointed Adam Russell as residential transactions manager.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The broker and financial technology provider said Ayesha Boulware would return to the company as a director in its U.S. sales team.

BROWN ADVISORY

The investment firm appointed Nicholas Taylor and James Tussaud as private client portfolio managers in its London office. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)