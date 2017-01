Oct 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TRIPLE POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The UK-based private investment firm appointed Robert Jones as senior business development manager, based in Leeds.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL

The unit of Markel Corp appointed Chris O'Shea as head of reinsurance claims.

NEON UNDERWRITING

The UK-based underwriter appointed Angus Wilson to the newly created role of head of marine. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha)