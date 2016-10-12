Oct 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German banker has hired Mohamed Atmani as the head of its financial sponsors coverage in Asia Pacific from Swiss bank UBS, the company said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD

The Hong Kong bourse has appointed the former general manager of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange as the head of its new commodities platform in mainland China, it said.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The British asset manager has set up a new team in Singapore headed by Choon Wah Wong as it steps up its growth strategy in Asia.

MARSH

The unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies named Ailsa King as chief client officer, UK & Ireland.

THE CONSULTING CONSORTIUM

The UK-based specialist regulatory consultancy appointed Phil Deeks as technical director to its advisory team.

SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK

The kingdom's oldest lender said its managing director, Bernd Van Linder, will leave the bank on Dec. 31 after submitting his resignation. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)