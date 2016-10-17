Oct 18 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT
The unit of Bank of New York appointed Olivier Cassin
as head of institutional distribution, Europe.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank, which recently rose to become Brazil's No. 2
broker by trading volume, has hired Nilton David as a managing
director to head trading desk activities in the country, two
people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
The company said it named Leah Fuhlbrugge as associate
director of marketing and client service to support the
company's North American client base in its New York office.
PIMCO
Global investment management firm and unit of German
insurer Allianz SE named Alice Cavalier senior vice
president in its alternatives team.
JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm appointed Alejandro Arevalo as a
fund manager to build out its emerging market debt
capabilities.
STATE STREET CORP
The financial services firm appointed Aisling Keane head of
alternative investment solutions, APAC. [nL4N1CN401}
TRADE FINANCE SOLUTIONS INC
The company named Rebecca Mackenzie senior credit director
of its UK-based unit, effective immediately.
MOELIS & CO
The investment bank has hired seasoned executive Shlomo
Yanai, most recently of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, to join the firm as a senior adviser, according to an
internal memo obtained by Reuters.
(Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)